Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 333 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

SUSA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

