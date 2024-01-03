Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,098. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.05.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.