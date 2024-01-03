Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 173,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

