Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. 429,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

