Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40,147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 307,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after buying an additional 306,327 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $474,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,001,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,908. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.