Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $80.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

