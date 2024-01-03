Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after purchasing an additional 835,004 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. 174,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,631. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

