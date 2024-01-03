Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 174,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

