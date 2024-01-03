Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.98. The company had a trading volume of 176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,638. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $275.67 and a 1-year high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.08 and a 200 day moving average of $344.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.