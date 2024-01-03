Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. 1,845,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.16.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

