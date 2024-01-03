Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,615,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after buying an additional 685,191 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 99,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 925,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:DFIS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.87. 185,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $725.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

