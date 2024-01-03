Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.7% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IJR traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

