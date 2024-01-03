Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after acquiring an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,185. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

