Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $98.90. 27,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,263. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.48 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

