Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,185. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

