Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after buying an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.3 %

MCO stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.98. The stock had a trading volume of 176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,638. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $275.67 and a one year high of $396.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.