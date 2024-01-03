Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,978. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

