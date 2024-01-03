Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

AVRE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $348.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

