Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

AVRE traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $348.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $46.23.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.