Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 251,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.84. The company had a trading volume of 306,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

