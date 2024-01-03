MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,973 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,045,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,761,000 after acquiring an additional 131,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,324,000 after buying an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 202.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.57 and a fifty-two week high of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

