MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $569.14.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE MSCI opened at $555.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $522.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $573.32.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after acquiring an additional 337,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 32.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

