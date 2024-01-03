MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $555.58 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.