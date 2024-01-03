Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 65,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,929. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

