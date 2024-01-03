Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,199 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $234.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.46 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

