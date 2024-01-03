Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. 6,166,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,206,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

