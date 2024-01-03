Nadler Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 683,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,672. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

