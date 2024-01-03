Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

