National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $483.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.00. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $488.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.69.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

