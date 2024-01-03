NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Roisin Donnelly Buys 1,218 Shares

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,427.71).

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:NWG traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218.60 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 21,389,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,576,289. The company has a market cap of £19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.10 ($3.99). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.58.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.58) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 280 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.20) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.71) to GBX 320 ($4.07) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318.57 ($4.06).

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.