Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 194,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Nauticus Robotics Trading Down 12.3 %

Nauticus Robotics stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Nauticus Robotics had a negative return on equity of 2,774.34% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. Research analysts predict that Nauticus Robotics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nauticus Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Nauticus Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

