NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,117,000 after buying an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth $122,552,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,703.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,242 shares of company stock valued at $487,495. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

