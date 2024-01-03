NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading 1.8% Higher

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.15 and last traded at $94.11. 457,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,799,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,754,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

