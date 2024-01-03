Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,156. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.51.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
