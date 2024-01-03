Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 81,083,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 92,861,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

About Nikola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 42.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,613,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nikola by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,013,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 581,220 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 69.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

