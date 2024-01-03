Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 81,083,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 92,861,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Nikola Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
