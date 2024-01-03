NIO (NYSE:NIO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE NIO opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.01. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NIO by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.