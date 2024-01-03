Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,904,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 628,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.