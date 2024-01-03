Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 7.3%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.95. 1,914,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,969,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

