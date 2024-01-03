Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. Northern Trust has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

