NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,675,000 after acquiring an additional 374,950 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 606,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

