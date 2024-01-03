NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,354,009,000 after buying an additional 334,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,168,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $742,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 1,112,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.