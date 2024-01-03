NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TMO traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.11. 610,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

