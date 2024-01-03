NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.39. 350,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,139. The company has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.47.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

