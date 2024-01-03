NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,376,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 559,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.