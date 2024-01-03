NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 3,664,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

