NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

DHR traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

