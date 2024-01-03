NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Broadcom by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $17.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,067.86. 917,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $985.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $907.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $549.99 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

