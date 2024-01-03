NorthRock Partners LLC Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises about 2.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. 1,461,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

