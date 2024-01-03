NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $652.10. 547,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,563. The company has a market capitalization of $289.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $449.62 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.29 and its 200-day moving average is $570.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

