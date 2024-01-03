NorthRock Partners LLC Has $40.89 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned 1.92% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,163,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,770 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,606,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,626,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 690,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 593,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.15. 159,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,803. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

